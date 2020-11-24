Dr. David Patalino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patalino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Patalino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Patalino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Patalino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Genesee Orthopedics4401 Middle Settlement Rd Ste 102, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 735-4496Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patalino?
I trust Dr. Patalino’s judgement. He has always done a great job on my hands.
About Dr. David Patalino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1194782326
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- SUNY Oneonta
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patalino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patalino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patalino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patalino works at
Dr. Patalino has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patalino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patalino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patalino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patalino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patalino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.