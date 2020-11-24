See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Hartford, NY
Dr. David Patalino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Patalino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.

Dr. Patalino works at Genesee Orthopedics & Plastic Surgery Associates, PC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesee Orthopedics
    4401 Middle Settlement Rd Ste 102, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 735-4496
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Oneida Health Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. David Patalino, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    24 years of experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1194782326
    • 1194782326
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    SUNY Oneonta
    • SUNY Oneonta
    Undergraduate School

