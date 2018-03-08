Dr. David Parver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Parver, MD
Dr. David Parver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.
Towson8601 La Salle Rd Ste 104, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 821-6400
Columbia/Elkridge6020 Meadowridge Center Dr Ste K, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (410) 872-1600
Capital Eye Care LLC6720A Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-5200
Capital Eye Care LLC3289 Woodburn Rd Ste 270, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 849-8605
Retina Consultants1145 19th St NW Ste 607, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 833-1668
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Parver is very competent, but also friendly and informative. He explains things well, makes sure to solicit and answer questions, and keeps me informed of all aspects of treatment and anticipated results at each step of the way. I'm very comfortable with and confident in his ability to keep me in good health.
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center At Dallas
- Sinai Hospital Johns Hopkins University
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
