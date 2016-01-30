Dr. David Parry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Parry, MD
Overview
Dr. David Parry, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Cassia Regional Hospital, Madison Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Parry works at
Locations
Pocatello Allergy & Asthma Clinic500 S 11th Ave Ste 202, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-0801
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Cassia Regional Hospital
- Madison Memorial Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parry has been my Allergy/Asthma Doctor for years. He is very willing to listen to all my ailments. He never makes you feel rushed or hurried. He makes sure you are aware of all options and helps you decide on what is best for you. I have recommended him to others on many occasions.
About Dr. David Parry, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1295769594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Dr. Parry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parry has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parry.
