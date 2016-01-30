Overview

Dr. David Parry, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Cassia Regional Hospital, Madison Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Parry works at Pocatello Allergy/Asthma Clinic in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.