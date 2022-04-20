Dr. David Parmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Parmer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Parmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Parmer works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Pediatrics of Decatur Llp1304 13th Ave SE Ste D, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-1843
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Never missed a diagnosis on my children. Up to date and meets standards of care. Kind and my children love him.
About Dr. David Parmer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831138155
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmer.
