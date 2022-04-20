See All Pediatricians in Decatur, AL
Dr. David Parmer, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Parmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Parmer works at Riverside Pediatrics in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Pediatrics of Decatur Llp
    1304 13th Ave SE Ste D, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 355-1843

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Fever
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Fever

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Parmer, MD

    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    English
    NPI Number
    1831138155
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Parmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parmer works at Riverside Pediatrics in Decatur, AL. View the full address on Dr. Parmer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

