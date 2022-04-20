Overview

Dr. David Parmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Parmer works at Riverside Pediatrics in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.