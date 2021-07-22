Dr. David Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Parks, MD
Overview
Dr. David Parks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgecrest, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Parks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ridgecrest Office1409 N Norma St, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (661) 948-4361
-
2
Beverly Hills Office8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 500, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 289-3666
-
3
Pacific Retina Specialists42543 8th St W Ste 105, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 948-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
My husband has had multiple surgeries on his eyes and Dr. Parks not only did a fantastic job, but he saved him from going blind early on by using revolutionary medicine that was still in trials in the FDA. He's been his doctor for over 20 year, and I cannot recommend a better, more professional, and experienced doctor.
About Dr. David Parks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841381688
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Eyenet White Meml Hospital
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Univ Hosp
- Washington University St Louis
- State University of New York at Binghamton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parks speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.