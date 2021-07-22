Overview

Dr. David Parks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgecrest, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Parks works at Antelope Valley Eye Care in Ridgecrest, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.