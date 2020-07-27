Overview

Dr. David Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at SGMC General Surgery in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Port Placements or Replacements and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.