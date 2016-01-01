Overview

Dr. David Parker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chilhowie, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital, Russell County Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Parker Division in Chilhowie, VA with other offices in Abingdon, VA and Marion, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.