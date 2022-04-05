Overview

Dr. David Parke, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Parke works at VITREO RETINAL SURGERY in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.