Dr. David Parke, MD
Dr. David Parke, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Vitreo Retinal Surgery3601 W 76th St Ste 300, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 929-1131
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Parke?
I was very apprehensive about a doctor poking around in my eye. This guy is the best. Fast, easy to talk to, and most important to me.... completly painless and i am seeing better too...what a bonus.
About Dr. David Parke, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Princeton University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Parke has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
