Neurology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Park, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, PA. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    965 Baltimore Pike Ste B, Springfield, PA 19064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 572-6300
  2. 2
    Lankenau Medical Center Spine Surgery
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 256, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 572-6300
  3. 3
    University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-5806
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Stroke
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Stroke
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Bell's Palsy
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Confusion
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Optic Neuritis
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep-Walking
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 26, 2021
    I think Dr. Park is a wonderful physician and that he takes the time to listen to me and give his advice. I feel that Dr. Park tries his best to get to know me as a patient although I appreciate the fact that he sees a lot of people so it may be challenging. That being said I do feel a personal approach from him and I truly believe that he cares about myself and my welfare. Dr. Park works quickly but is effective in his approach. I recommend Dr. Park for anybody looking for a professional, kind, and effective neurologist. That being said I have a very common and straightforward condition so can not speak to people undergoing complex or severe episodes. I have found him to be very helpful with my migraines. I also appreciate his direct and honest bedside manner. I think he is approachable and kind as a specialist, which the world needs more of. Finally, I appreciate that Dr. Park accepts a wide range of insurance, and is inclusive and respectful in his patient care.
    About Dr. David Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275766453
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Board Certifications
