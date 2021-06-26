Dr. David Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Park, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, PA. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 965 Baltimore Pike Ste B, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (484) 572-6300
-
2
Lankenau Medical Center Spine Surgery100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 256, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 572-6300
-
3
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-5806Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Park is a wonderful physician and that he takes the time to listen to me and give his advice. I feel that Dr. Park tries his best to get to know me as a patient although I appreciate the fact that he sees a lot of people so it may be challenging. That being said I do feel a personal approach from him and I truly believe that he cares about myself and my welfare. Dr. Park works quickly but is effective in his approach. I recommend Dr. Park for anybody looking for a professional, kind, and effective neurologist. That being said I have a very common and straightforward condition so can not speak to people undergoing complex or severe episodes. I have found him to be very helpful with my migraines. I also appreciate his direct and honest bedside manner. I think he is approachable and kind as a specialist, which the world needs more of. Finally, I appreciate that Dr. Park accepts a wide range of insurance, and is inclusive and respectful in his patient care.
About Dr. David Park, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1275766453
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
