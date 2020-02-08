Overview

Dr. David Park, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at St. Jude Center For Hematology & Oncology in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.