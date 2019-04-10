Dr. David Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Park, MD
Overview
Dr. David Park, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 285, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-6118Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Park Surgical Specialists LLC4255 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste D, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (404) 252-6118
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Park was a delight from the first consult meeting at his offices in Suwanee. The compassion and patient-first approach that he took with my umbilical hernia and subsequent surgery was nothing but exceptional! I would recommend him to anyone that requires a 'general surgeon' procedure within his scope of practice. His manner was so cordial, engaging, interested and polite I felt at ease immediately. The time given the consult and post-op follow up - more than anticipated and appreciated!!
About Dr. David Park, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1114986569
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
