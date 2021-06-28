Dr. David Paris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Paris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Paris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.
Dr. Paris works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group1500 E Hillsboro Blvd Ste 202, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My father-in-law was a patient. Both my husband and I are patients. Dr. Paris is very thorough, caring and takes time to explain everything in great detail. I trust him completely. His office is very clean and his staff is very pleasant to deal with. I highly recommend Dr. Paris.
About Dr. David Paris, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447294699
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
