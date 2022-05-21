Dr. Parajon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Parajon, MD
Overview
Dr. David Parajon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Locations
University of New Mexico Hospital-bernalillo County Medical Center1209 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-4400
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2472
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parajon actually listens to the patient and is extremely helpful in addressing health problems.
About Dr. David Parajon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parajon accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parajon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parajon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parajon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parajon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parajon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.