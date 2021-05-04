Overview

Dr. David Panting, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Panting works at First Step of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.