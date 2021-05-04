Dr. David Panting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Panting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Panting, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Panting works at
Locations
Addictions Detoxification And Rehabilitation1726 18th St, Sarasota, FL 34234 Directions (941) 366-5333
David Panting MD401 2nd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-4600
Operation PAR6253 14TH ST W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 753-0877
First Step of Sarasota Inc4613 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34234 Directions (941) 366-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panting is a great doctor. He hears when you talk or ask questions. He talks "with" you- not AT or DOWN at you. He's very patient & I never feel rushed. (weird, huh?) He spends time figuring out the best treatment. If one thing isn't working, he'll find what will, including non-traditional options. He has a sense of humor & is punctual. He's professional but not all doctory, intimidating or judgey. Sadie (do-it-all office person & jokester) is awesome & a truly nice, fun human. The office is welcoming & quiet. I highly recommend Dr. Panting. I trust him and he cares...as well as Sadie. She is a blast & very helpful. Thanks you guys!
About Dr. David Panting, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Neuropsych Inst
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- St Francis Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Manhattan College
