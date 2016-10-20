See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pleasanton, CA
Overview

Dr. David Pang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Pang works at Dr. David Pang in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. David Pang
    5674 Stoneridge Dr Ste 112, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 425-0791
  2. 2
    David K Pang, MD
    39210 State St Ste 208, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 792-8341

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon

Oct 20, 2016
Dr. Pang was very personable and conscientious of his time spent with me, in order to stay on time for his other scheduled patients. Dr. Pang was attentive and listened carefully to hear me, the patient. He was thorough, compassionate and gentle with a wonderful "bedside manner", which is so hard to find in present day. Receptionist, Mirasol was courteous and helpful with regard to finding location of office and questions. I would recommend him.
GR8FL QD in Pittsburg, CA — Oct 20, 2016
About Dr. David Pang, MD

  Orthopedic Surgery
  43 years of experience
  English
  1770644510
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.