Dr. David Paly, MD
Dr. David Paly, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Neospine1519 3rd St SE Ste 240, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316978091
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Paly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paly.
