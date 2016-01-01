See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Puyallup, WA
Dr. David Paly, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Paly, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Paly works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neospine
    1519 3rd St SE Ste 240, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Paly, MD

  • Pain Medicine
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1316978091
Education & Certifications

  • YALE UNIVERSITY
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
  • Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Paly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Paly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paly works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Paly’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

