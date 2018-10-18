Dr. David Palmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Palmore, MD
Overview
Dr. David Palmore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with McLaren Genl Hosp
Dr. Palmore works at
Locations
-
1
David A. Palmore, MD Inc.1187 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-4547
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmore?
Best doctor I have ever been to! Referred me to a surgeon and helped save me from the constant pain and suffering I was in. Always listen to me and really cares about your well being!
About Dr. David Palmore, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1619977444
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Genl Hosp
- Negros Oriental Prov Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmore works at
Dr. Palmore speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.