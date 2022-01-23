Dr. David Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Palmer, MD
Dr. David Palmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University of Pennsylvania Health System Philadelphia PA
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
ENT Specialists - Salt Lake
4000 S 700 E Ste 10, Salt Lake City, UT 84107
(435) 264-5698
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Mountain West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Spent a lot of time figuring out what to do to help me with chronic post nasal drip and sinusitis. Continued working with me long after sinus surgery to continue to help me with my sinus issues. Friendly staff always willing to help. His PA McKie is amazing also. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Palmer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Portuguese
- 1427018191
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System Philadelphia PA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmer speaks Portuguese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.