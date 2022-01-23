See All Otolaryngologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. David Palmer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Palmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University of Pennsylvania Health System Philadelphia PA

Dr. Palmer works at ENT Specialists - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Nodule, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Specialists - Salt Lake
    4000 S 700 E Ste 10, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5698
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Mountain West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vocal Cord Nodule
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Vocal Cord Nodule
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Congenital ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery With Navigational System Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Without Navigational System Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision of Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Irrigation of Ear Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Microlaryngeal Surgery Chevron Icon
Microlaryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Disorder Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngoscopy Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from Ear Chevron Icon
Rhinoscopy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Surgery Chevron Icon
Septal Perforation Repair Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroplasty Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EBMS
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. David Palmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427018191
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System Philadelphia PA
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palmer works at ENT Specialists - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Palmer’s profile.

    Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

