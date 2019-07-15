Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Palmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
-
2
Parkview Wabash Health Clinic8 John Kissinger Dr, Wabash, IN 46992 Directions (260) 266-5700
-
3
Ppg - Family Medicine Angola306 E Maumee St Ste 201, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 266-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Grand Lake Health System
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Dr Palmer is a down to earth cardiologist with a good bedside manner. I have always enjoyed my visits with him and his staff is top notch. As we grow older a good heart doctor is a must. Dr. Palmer is a great choice.
About Dr. David Palmer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255303210
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.