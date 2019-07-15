Overview

Dr. David Palmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.



Dr. Palmer works at PARKVIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Wabash, IN and Angola, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.