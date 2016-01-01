Dr. David Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Palmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
1
Dermatology Mohs Glenview2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-6440
2
Glenview office location3633 W Lake Ave Ste 301, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 901-0333
3
Northwestern Medical Group111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1609, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Palmer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245215060
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye/Ear Infirmary
- U Ill Eye Ear Infirm
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- Indiana Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
