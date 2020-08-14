Dr. Palay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Palay, MD
Overview
Dr. David Palay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Palay works at
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-1194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Palay has done both of my Cataract surgeries, 9 years apart..The latest one was very quick and other then a little dry feeling after was painless..Wish I had got it done 2 years ago
About Dr. David Palay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
