Overview

Dr. David Paine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Paine works at Southeastern Cardiovascular Imaging in Vidalia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.