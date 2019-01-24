See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. David Paikal, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Paikal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Paikal works at David Paikal MD Inc in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David Paikal MD Inc
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 522, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 981-1663
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Floaters
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Floaters

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Paikal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    • 1578659405
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Paikal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paikal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paikal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paikal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paikal works at David Paikal MD Inc in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Paikal’s profile.

    Dr. Paikal has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paikal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paikal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paikal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paikal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paikal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.