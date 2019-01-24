Dr. David Paikal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paikal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Paikal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Paikal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
David Paikal MD Inc16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 522, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 981-1663Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and courteous physician. Busy office—you might wait a few extra minutes—but it’s worth it for an ophthalmologist of such skill and integrity as Dr Paikal. He made my cataract surgery experience bearable. I was very pleased.
About Dr. David Paikal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1578659405
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paikal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paikal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paikal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paikal has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paikal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paikal speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paikal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paikal.
