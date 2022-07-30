Dr. Padua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Padua, MD
Overview
Dr. David Padua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cornell University.
Dr. Padua works at
Locations
Cedars Sinai Med Grp Endcrnlgy8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Padua while battling a terrible ulcerative colitis flare-up right before Covid hit. I couldn't eat anything for a week, lost a lot of weight, was in severe pain & could barely move. Dr. Padua got me in right away, and was very attentive and caring. He spent a lot of time discussing options with me during the appt, then called me to check up on me a few days later which is amazing. I've had a few flare ups since then and he's always been available, replies to my messages very quickly, and always follows up to make sure I'm doing better. If I could have him as a primary doctor, I would (those are always terrible in my experience). He's really been incredible and I can't recommend him enough!
About Dr. David Padua, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
