Dr. David Padalino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Padalino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Padalino works at
Locations
-
1
Crouse Medical Practice Neurosurgery739 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 701-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dave is a highly professional Neurosurgeon. that shoots straight and tells you like it is. I can't praise this man enough. Thank Dr. Paladino for the incredible surgery to repair me.
About Dr. David Padalino, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1609026137
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padalino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padalino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padalino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padalino works at
Dr. Padalino has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padalino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Padalino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padalino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padalino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padalino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.