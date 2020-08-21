Overview

Dr. David Padalino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Padalino works at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.