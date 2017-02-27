Dr. David Oxman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Oxman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Oxman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Union Pediatric Medical Group1050 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oxman became my daughters pediatrician when she was born in 1987 and took the best care of her for 18 years! He is the best doctor and I was happy that he was recommended to my be a co-worker when I was expecting. Even when my daughter was an adult she visited him with throat conditions that no other doctors were familiar with. Yes she was mortified as she was sitting toddlers but was always grateful for a quick recovery! Sincerely, Rose Journe (mother of the patient)
About Dr. David Oxman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
