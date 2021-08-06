Overview

Dr. David Ouyang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Ouyang works at VAN DUYN HOME AND HOSPITAL in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Binghamton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.