Dr. Outlaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Outlaw, MD
Overview
Dr. David Outlaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Outlaw works at
Locations
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Association224 High House Rd Ste 100, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 380-7531
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)

Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Outlaw?
Excellent Dr. I have been with him over 12 yrs for both my daughter and I. My daughter was a premie and had severe asthma episodes. Dr. Outlaw work with us until we got it under control. She is now 19 and doing excellent. He has gone over and beyond assisting me as a single parent. I am now 57 which comes with health issues he has always treated me as a his number one priority which I am sure all his patients feel that way. I am thankful for his love of taking care of my family, he listens and very attentive and does not leave until all questions are answered. Excellent bedside manners
About Dr. David Outlaw, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013913219
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Outlaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Outlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Outlaw works at
Dr. Outlaw speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Outlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Outlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Outlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.