Dr. David Oubre, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Hood Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Helena Parish Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Oubre works at Pontchartrain Cancer Center. in Covington, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.