Dr. Ou-Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Ou-Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Ou-Yang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Ou-Yang works at
Uchealth Hand Clinic - Anschutz Medical Campus1635 Aurora Ct Fl 4, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-1980
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ou-Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ou-Yang works at
Dr. Ou-Yang has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ou-Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ou-Yang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ou-Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ou-Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ou-Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.