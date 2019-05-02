Overview

Dr. David Ottolenghi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ottolenghi works at Mountain View Family Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.