Dr. David Ottman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ottman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University Of Guadalajara Faculty Of Medicine Jalisco, Mexico and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
David W Ottman MD6660 Coyle Ave Ste 270, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 961-0497
Mercy San Juan Medical Center6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (800) 677-4491TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Ottman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University Of Guadalajara Faculty Of Medicine Jalisco, Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ottman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ottman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ottman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ottman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Floaters and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ottman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ottman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ottman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ottman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.