Dr. David O'Toole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David O'Toole, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and UNC Rockingham Health Care.
Locations
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 204, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience with Dr O'Toole! Immediately, you know this doctor knows his stuff!! and he cares. That makes such a big difference. Our appointment for pain management is coming up, but we were so very happy with out initial consult. His staff (April) was also wonderful.
About Dr. David O'Toole, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- UNC Rockingham Health Care
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Toole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Toole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
