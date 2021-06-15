Overview

Dr. David Ostransky, DO is a Pulmonologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Ostransky works at NORTH TEXAS LUNG & SLEEP CLNC in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.