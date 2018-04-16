Overview

Dr. David Osteen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Osteen works at Baker Heard Osteen Davenport in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.