Dr. Ospital has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Ospital, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ospital, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salisbury, MD.
Dr. Ospital works at
Locations
Peninsula Eye Surgeons101 Milford St, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-9290
Nanticoke Family Practice Center1320 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE 19973 Directions (302) 629-3044
21st Century Oncology314 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 641-3955
Pocomoke Imaging Center500 Market St, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 Directions (410) 957-1355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ospital was thorough, knowledgable, answered all my questions and gave me all the time I needed in my emergency visit. I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. David Ospital, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ospital accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ospital has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ospital has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ospital on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ospital. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ospital.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ospital, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ospital appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.