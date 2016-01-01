Dr. David Oselinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oselinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Oselinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Oselinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Mount Nittany Medical Center and Penn Highlands Huntingdon.
Dr. Oselinsky works at
Locations
State College Urologic Associates Inc.905 University Dr, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 238-8418
Mount Nittany Medical Center1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Oselinsky, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oselinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oselinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oselinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oselinsky works at
Dr. Oselinsky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oselinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oselinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oselinsky.
