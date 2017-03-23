Dr. David Osafo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osafo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Osafo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Osafo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ruston, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Of Med Scis Ehana and is affiliated with Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
Dr. Osafo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Green Clinic LLC, Ruston, LA1200 S Farmerville St, Ruston, LA 71270 Directions (318) 237-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Louisiana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osafo?
Listens, and answers your questions. Doesn't like to be questioned about his dincisions though. Overall, feel that he' a capable physician.
About Dr. David Osafo, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467489542
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Sch Of Med Scis Ehana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osafo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osafo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osafo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osafo works at
Dr. Osafo has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osafo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Osafo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osafo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osafo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osafo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.