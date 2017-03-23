Overview

Dr. David Osafo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ruston, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Of Med Scis Ehana and is affiliated with Northern Louisiana Medical Center.



Dr. Osafo works at Green Clinic LLC, Ruston, LA in Ruston, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.