Dr. David Orta Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Orta Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Zaragoza and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Orta Jr works at DAVID A ORTA JR MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David A Orta Jr MD
    7500 SW 8th St Ste 209, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 262-6296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2020
    The best doctor!! Amazing guy. Intelligent. Caring and thorough. Really knows his stuff
    About Dr. David Orta Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1194757302
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • U Zaragoza
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Orta Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orta Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orta Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orta Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orta Jr works at DAVID A ORTA JR MD in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Orta Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Orta Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orta Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orta Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orta Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

