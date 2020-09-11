Dr. David Orta Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orta Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Orta Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Orta Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Zaragoza and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Orta Jr works at
Locations
David A Orta Jr MD7500 SW 8th St Ste 209, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 262-6296
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor!! Amazing guy. Intelligent. Caring and thorough. Really knows his stuff
About Dr. David Orta Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1194757302
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- U Zaragoza
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
