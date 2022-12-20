Dr. David Orsini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orsini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Orsini, MD
Overview
Dr. David Orsini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and St. David's Georgetown Hospital.
Dr. Orsini works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians of Kings Daughters Urology1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (254) 298-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ascension Seton Family of Doctors at Round Rock201 University Oaks Ste 1260, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 869-7310
-
3
Seton Family of Doctors3721 Williams Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 869-7310
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orsini?
Highly recommend Dr Orsini. He was so helpful in diagnosing my foot pain and giving me options for treatments. He performed a toe fusion and I’m happy with the results. He made me feel very comfortable and explained the treatment plan thoroughly. His office staff was also very helpful every time I called. They seemed to genuinely care that I had a positive experience.
About Dr. David Orsini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, French
- 1043502263
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orsini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orsini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orsini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orsini works at
Dr. Orsini has seen patients for Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orsini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orsini speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Orsini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orsini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orsini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orsini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.