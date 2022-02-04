Dr. David Ornstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ornstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ornstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ornstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Ornstein works at
Locations
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 434-8565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Naples Urology Associates1132 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-8565Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Physicians Regiona Medical Center-collier8300 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 434-8565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 6376 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 420, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 434-8565
Advanced Urology & Robotic Surgery3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2420, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 403-9503
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr ornstein is a true professional in every since all the word. He guide it me to the correct procedure. I will keep my doctors because he said my life. I truly appreciate him! Highly recommend best doctor.
About Dr. David Ornstein, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285714428
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ornstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ornstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ornstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ornstein works at
Dr. Ornstein has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ornstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ornstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ornstein.
