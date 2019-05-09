See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Orentreich, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Orentreich, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Orentreich works at Orentreich Medical Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orentreich Medical Center
    909 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 794-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Orentreich, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235137449
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • Roosevelt Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Orentreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orentreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orentreich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orentreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orentreich works at Orentreich Medical Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Orentreich’s profile.

    Dr. Orentreich has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orentreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Orentreich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orentreich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orentreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orentreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

