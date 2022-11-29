See All Family Doctors in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. David Oram, MD

Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Oram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.

Dr. Oram works at St Lukes FM Residency Clinic in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Lukes FM Residency Clinic
    7045 LIGHTHOUSE WAY, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 379-0262
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Oram, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1316970544
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • ProMedica Toledo Hospital Family Medicine Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

