Dr. David Oram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Oram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Locations
St Lukes FM Residency Clinic7045 LIGHTHOUSE WAY, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 379-0262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
Always listens to your concerns. Will find the result to help your issue. Has an n excellent bedside manner. Always takes time to asks how the family is doing.
About Dr. David Oram, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- Male
Education & Certifications
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital Family Medicine Residency
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oram speaks Afrikaans.
