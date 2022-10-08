Overview

Dr. David Opperman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Opperman works at Family Medicine Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.