Overview

Dr. David Opawumi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Opawumi works at 10201 Gateway West Ste. 210 in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.