Dr. David O'Morchoe, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (14)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David O'Morchoe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Jefferson Healthcare.

Dr. O'Morchoe works at Island Eye Care in Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Poulsbo
    20669 Bond Rd NE Ste 100, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
Drusen
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blindness
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Eye Test
Headache
Lazy Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Retinal Telangiectasia

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 13, 2021
Staff is very efficient. Doctor O'Morchoe has a very calming presence.
— Jun 13, 2021
  Ophthalmology
  36 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1073509899
  UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
  Ochsner Medical Center
  University of Illinois
  LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
  St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
  Jefferson Healthcare

Dr. O'Morchoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. O'Morchoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. O'Morchoe works at Island Eye Care in Poulsbo, WA.

Dr. O'Morchoe has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Drusen, and more.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Morchoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Morchoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Morchoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.