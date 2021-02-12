Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Olson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Olson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
Bellingham Ear Nose Throat and Facial Surgery Inc.2940 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 203, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 733-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Olson for chronic itchy ear and throat. He was very patient, informative, and thorough.
About Dr. David Olson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073550265
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Ear, Head, Neck Clinic
- Kaiser Permanente
- University of MN
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olson speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
