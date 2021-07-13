Dr. David Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Oliver, MD
Dr. David Oliver, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Umcmg Primary Care Easton500 Cadmus Ln Ste 209, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Continuing care for dealing with one operational lung.
- University SC
- University SC
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
