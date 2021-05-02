See All Neurosurgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Neurosurgery
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Dr. David Okonkwo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Okonkwo works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Traumatic Brain Injury and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Upmc Presbyterian
    200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Altoona
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Herniated Disc Surgery
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. David Okonkwo, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1447204854
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Okonkwo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okonkwo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okonkwo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okonkwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okonkwo works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Okonkwo’s profile.

    Dr. Okonkwo has seen patients for Scoliosis, Traumatic Brain Injury and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okonkwo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Okonkwo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okonkwo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okonkwo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okonkwo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

