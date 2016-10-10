Overview

Dr. David Ohmstede, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ohmstede works at Novant Health Pediatric Cardiology - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.